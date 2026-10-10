Chris Murphy's Substack

Chris Murphy’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather T.'s avatar
Heather T.
Oct 10

Thank you for that clear travelogue, and for your actions for America. That was a brave trip.

Reply
Share
L B Bowen's avatar
L B Bowen
Oct 10

You are a truly courageous man—a shining example of the kind of people we need as our leaders!

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Murphy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture