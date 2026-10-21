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Kris O's avatar
Kris O
6d

Sen. Murphy - stay on all of this corruption like a dog with a bone! Nationalize StarLink and help Ukraine. Stop this madness aligning with Putin. At least 6 of Trump’s inner circle are working for pro-Russia Republica Srbska. Congress must go back in session and stop this!

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Dr JB's avatar
Dr JB
6d

Trump is a thief and that money is coming from Russia and Americans who are too stupid to realize he is only out for himself

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