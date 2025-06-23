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JD Vance says he hasn’t seen evidence Trump is enriching himself. I brought receipts.
JD Vance says he hasn’t seen “a single shred of evidence” that Donald Trump is enriching himself in office.
Oct 21
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Behind the Scenes: My Visit to the Middle East
I refuse to accept this moment as normal.
Oct 10
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September 2026
The 'Protect College Sports Act' Doesn't Actually Protect College Athletes
It’s time to stop mincing words and being polite: College athletes started making money, jeopardizing an exploitative system that kept billions in…
Sep 22
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DeMaurice Smith
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Trump’s Corruption Scheme in Venezuela
With Iran dominating the news, you've probably missed the corruption scheme Trump is running in Venezuela.
Sep 21
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Chris Murphy
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AI Leaders Are Sounding the Alarm. Who’s Listening?
AI is advancing so quickly that even its own creators are warning it could outrun our ability to control it. So why are Trump and Republicans siding…
Sep 16
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June 2026
Democrats Must Propose Solutions as Big as the Problems Americans are Facing
It’s past time we rewrite the rules of our economy.
Jun 26
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Why We Need a Progressive Foreign Policy
The Munich Security Conference this year felt a little bit like a funeral for the post-World War II order.
Jun 1
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May 2026
The Cult of Technology Wants to Outsource Our Moral Judgement to Machines
Hey, it’s Chris Murphy.
May 21
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April 2026
Pay Attention When Your President Promises To Commit War Crimes
As families were putting on their Sunday best for Easter services and children across America were unearthing goodies in their Easter baskets and…
Apr 6
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Prediction Markets Are the Latest Sign of Our Spiritual Disintegration
As I write this, hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of bets have been placed on Polymarket, the massive prediction marketplace, regarding how many…
Apr 1
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January 2026
My Trip to Texas Confirmed We Can’t Fund this Version of ICE
The young father was shaking as he held his fidgety two-year-old daughter who impatiently sucked on a lollipop.
Jan 23
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June 2025
8 Things You Should Know About Trump's Strikes on Iran
America’s addiction to military intervention in the Middle East is a stubborn habit to break for our nation, and it’s heartbreaking.
Jun 23, 2025
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© 2026 Chris Murphy
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